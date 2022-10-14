Watch: The moment Joe Biden bought tacos in Los Angeles store and paid...

US President Joe Biden on Thursday stopped for tacos and quesadillas during a visit to Los Angeles. Grinning widely, the US President picked up his order, paying nearly four times the bill, telling the server that the extra money should be used to pay for the next customer.

Joe Biden visited the restaurant alongside California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis and bought two quesadillas and six tacos, including chicken quesadillas for himself.

If you got the next quesadilla, let me know. pic.twitter.com/gLJGs98jME — President Biden (@POTUS) October 14, 2022

After ordering, the server told Joe Biden that he had received a 50 percent "public service" discount on the bill, with the total coming to $16.45.

Joe Biden handed over $60 in cash at a time when he has been battling criticism over rising prices in the United States.

A consumer price report showed costs were up 0.4 percent in the last month, AFP reported with the annual inflation in US now stands at 8.2 percent.

