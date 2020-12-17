e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Joe Biden plans to nominate senior North Carolina regulator to lead Environmental Protection Agency, says sources

Regan, who would return to Washington to lead the agency he worked at during the Clinton and Bush administrations, has served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality since 2017.

Dec 17, 2020
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
According to sources, appointment of Michael Regan is subject to final vetting process, which is yet to take place. (AP)
         

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, North Carolina’s top environmental regulator, to head the Environmental Protection Agency, a key element of his climate change policies, according to three sources with knowledge of the discussions.

His nomination is still subject to a final vetting process, which is not yet complete, the sources said.

