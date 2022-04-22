Biden praises Kyiv win, says Putin mistaken that 'western unity will crack'
“The Battle of Kyiv '' has been a historic win for the Ukrianians, US president Joe Biden said on Friday as he underlined that Russia’s Vladimir Putin was mistaken that “(the) western unity will crack '' amid the Ukraine war. With Moscow’s offensive set to complete two months, Biden underscored the importance of the assistance by the US and its allies for the war-hit nation. The US president on Thursday had announced an additional aid of $ 1.3 billion for Ukraine, which includes $800 million for military aid.
“As Russia continues to grind out brutalities against Ukraine, Putin is banking on us losing interest. He is betting that Western unity will crack. Once again, we will prove him wrong. (sic)” Biden tweeted on Friday morning.
Days after Moscow was compelled to shift the focus from the capital city to the eastern part of the war-battered country, the US president praised the resistance offered. “The Battle of Kyiv was a historic victory for the Ukrainians. It was a victory for freedom won by the Ukrainian people with unprecedented assistance by the United States and our Allies and partners. (sic)”
The sustained and coordinated support of the international community — led and facilitated by the United States — is a significant reason why Ukraine has been able to stop Russia from taking over their country, Biden underscored in his latest remarks.
“Our unity at home, our unity with our Allies and partners, and our unity with the Ukrainian people is sending an unmistakable message to Putin: He will never succeed in dominating and occupying all of Ukraine.”
The differences between Washington and Moscow have widened more than ever after the Kremlin declared a war on Ukraine on February 24 despite NATO's appeals to rethink the moves of aggression.
Last month, Biden’s remarks on Putin that “he cannot remain in power” and that he is a “butcher” also led to an explanation from the White House. But the US president has not relented.
However, some critics are of the view that the West could have done more when Ukraine’s Zelensky had often sought the closure of the skies as Russia was bombarding the country.
(With inputs from Reuters)
-
UK's Johnson says under-fire Sunak to remain finance minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his backing to his under-fire finance minister Rishi Sunak, saying he will remain in his job as the country's second most powerful politician after the next cabinet reshuffle expected later this year. Asked on a trip to India whether Sunak will still be the finance minister in the autumn, Johnson said: "The answer to that is yes".
-
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's Pakistan visit not sponsored by US govt: Official
Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's travel to Pakistan this week is not sponsored by the United States government, an official said on Thursday. She also met Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his predecessor Imran Khan and several other leaders of the country. "As I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government sponsored travel,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
-
Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at 4 locations
Earth Day 2022: Today's Doodle artwork of the Google search engine is dedicated to the annual Earth Day and addresses the issue of climate change, one of the most pressing topics of our time. Google Doodle has issued real time-lapse imagery to show the impact of climate change across four different locales around Earth. Imagery from each location will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.
-
Russia imposes travel ban on Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg; Canadians hit too
Russia on Thursday slapped a travel ban on US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in response to sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's “military operations” in Ukraine. The travel ban also covers 27 other prominent Americans, reported news agency AFP. Among others, the US list includes ABC News television presenter George Stephanopoulos, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, and the Russia-focused Meduza news site's editor Kevin Rothrock.
-
Warner Bros. Discovery to shut down CNN+ in cost-cutting effort
Discovery Inc. is shutting down CNN, its month-old streaming service, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The service eclipsed 100,000 subscribers in its first week, Bloomberg News reported last week, but ultimately succumbed to cost cutting by the media company's new management. CNN offers a mix of lifestyle shows and traditional news, including a daily interview show from Chris Wallace and a food and travel show hosted by actress Eva Longoria.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics