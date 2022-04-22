Biden praises Kyiv win, says Putin mistaken that 'western unity will crack'

“The Battle of Kyiv '' has been a historic win for the Ukrianians, US president Joe Biden said on Friday as he underlined that Russia’s Vladimir Putin was mistaken that “(the) western unity will crack '' amid the Ukraine war. With Moscow’s offensive set to complete two months, Biden underscored the importance of the assistance by the US and its allies for the war-hit nation. The US president on Thursday had announced an additional aid of $ 1.3 billion for Ukraine, which includes $800 million for military aid.

“As Russia continues to grind out brutalities against Ukraine, Putin is banking on us losing interest. He is betting that Western unity will crack. Once again, we will prove him wrong. (sic)” Biden tweeted on Friday morning.

Days after Moscow was compelled to shift the focus from the capital city to the eastern part of the war-battered country, the US president praised the resistance offered. “The Battle of Kyiv was a historic victory for the Ukrainians. It was a victory for freedom won by the Ukrainian people with unprecedented assistance by the United States and our Allies and partners. (sic)”

The sustained and coordinated support of the international community — led and facilitated by the United States — is a significant reason why Ukraine has been able to stop Russia from taking over their country, Biden underscored in his latest remarks.

“Our unity at home, our unity with our Allies and partners, and our unity with the Ukrainian people is sending an unmistakable message to Putin: He will never succeed in dominating and occupying all of Ukraine.”

The differences between Washington and Moscow have widened more than ever after the Kremlin declared a war on Ukraine on February 24 despite NATO's appeals to rethink the moves of aggression.

Last month, Biden’s remarks on Putin that “he cannot remain in power” and that he is a “butcher” also led to an explanation from the White House. But the US president has not relented.

However, some critics are of the view that the West could have done more when Ukraine’s Zelensky had often sought the closure of the skies as Russia was bombarding the country.

