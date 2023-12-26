Joe Biden rebukes media for negative coverage: 'Start reporting the right way'

US president Joe Biden took a swipe at media for negative coverage of the economy as he went for his holiday vacation. As the US president was leaving the White House before spending his Christmas at Camp David, Joe Biden was questioned by a reporter about his "outlook" of the country's economy going into 2024. US president Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One in Washington.(Bloomberg)

"All good. Take a look," Joe Biden responded, adding with a smirk, “Start reporting it the right way.”

Joe Biden's approval ratings

Joe Biden has repeatedly been critical of the press which he says focuses on more negative news about his administration than positive things. This comes as his approval ratings among Americans continues to reach historic lows. Joe Biden's handling of the economy is a heavy factor in his unpopularity as per polls. Fox News poll showed that only 14% of Americans believe Joe Biden's economic policies have helped the country while nearly half -46%- said that his administration has hurt them financially.

The poll also showed a whopping 61% of Democrats joining the 93% of Republicans and 85% of independents who said that the US economy is in bad condition.

Joe Biden's Christmas greetings

The US president also extended greetings on the occasion of Christmas. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Joe Biden stated, "From our family to yours: Merry Christmas, America."

The US president and first lady Jill Biden spoke with young Americans who wanted to know about the whereabouts of Santa Claus.

“This Christmas Eve, Jill and I got to speak with some excited young Americans who happened to be very curious about the whereabouts of one Santa Claus. Thankfully, @NoradSanta confirmed that St. Nick is on his way,” Joe Biden said.