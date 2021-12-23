Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Joe Biden signs bill to ban imports from China's Xinjiang into law
world news

Joe Biden signs bill to ban imports from China's Xinjiang into law

Earlier this month, the US Senate and the House of Representatives passed the bill with overwhelming support.
United States President Joe Biden.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 10:36 PM IST
ANI |

US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" that bans importing of goods into the US made with forced labour in China's Xinjiang province.

"On Thursday, December 23, 2021, the President signed into law: H.R. 6256, which bans imports from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) of the People's Republic of China and imposes sanctions on foreign individuals responsible for forced labour in the region," the White House said in a press release.

Earlier this month, the US Senate and the House of Representatives passed the bill with overwhelming support.

The legislation targets goods, wares, articles, and merchandise imported directly from Xinjiang or made by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other persecuted groups in China.

It also requires the Biden to impose sanctions on officials responsible for persecuting minorities and facilitating the use of involuntary labour.

The US actions come in the backdrop of a growing campaign to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Five other countries, along with the United States, have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the games to protest against China's human rights abuses.

Meanwhile, China continues to deny accusations of forced labour or percussion of minority communities. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP