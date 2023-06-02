Watch: Joe Biden tumbles on stage at Air Force academy graduation ceremony

US president Joe Biden took a face-first tumble on Thursday after tripping over a sandbag on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado. He got up quickly and walked back to his seat and appeared fine afterward.

Biden points to sandbags after falling on stage during the 2023 Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. (AP)

The nearly 15-second video which has been widely shared on social media showed Joe Biden, who had delivered the commencement address to graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell forward.

He quickly caught himself with his hands, then got up on one knee while helped by three people and walked back to his seat unassisted.

Afterwards he pointed to the object behind him, seeming to indicate that he had tripped over a sandbag. He mingled with other officials afterward, smiling and giving a "thumbs up" sign.

"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted.

On his return to the White House, Biden jokingly quipped to reporters that "I got sandbagged," over the incident.

On Twitter, a user shared the video, noting, "Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the US Air Force Academy graduation"

Trumps' reactions:

Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of ex-president Donald Trump said, “As much trouble as Biden has standing on his feet without falling in front of the cameras, imagine how many times he has fallen down when the cameras aren't rolling!”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, when asked about Biden's fall during an Iowa rally, said, "He actually fell down? Well I hope he wasn’t hurt," reported Reuters.

Biden's past falls:

He has suffered similar falls in the past as well, one of which happened in Delaware, his home state, while riding a bike. He was also snapped tripping on the stairs while boarding his Air Force One aircraft while returning to Washington from Ukraine in February this year.

Joe Biden has announced plans to seek reelection in 2024, despite polls showing that over two-thirds of Americans believe that he will be too old to serve for a second term. His official doctor's report this year declared him physically fit and he exercises regularly.

In November 2020, shortly after winning the presidency election, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.

(With inputs from agencies)