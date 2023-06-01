Home / World News / ‘Good news for America’: Biden welcomes passage of debt ceiling bill by US House

Reuters |
Jun 01, 2023 07:18 AM IST

US debt ceiling bill: Biden also urged the Senate to "pass it as quickly as possible" so that he can sign it into law.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the debt ceiling bill by the US House of Representatives and urged the Senate to "pass it as quickly as possible" so that he can sign it into law.

US President Joe Biden. (AFP)
"This agreement is good news for the American people and the American economy," Biden said in a statement released by the White House. The House on Wednesday voted 314-117 to send the legislation to the Senate.

Topics
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
