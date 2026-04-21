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'John Ternus a visionary leader, will help Apple innovate into the future': Inside Tim Cook's memo to Apple employees

Cook said that he will remain CEO until September to help Ternus transition into the role before taking up the role of executive chairman.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 09:50 am IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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In a major leadership shift at Apple., CEO Tim Cook has announced that he will step down from the role, with the company’s head of hardware engineering, John Ternus, set to take over as CEO in September this year. Cook said he will continue to be associated with Apple as its executive chairman.

Tim Cook has resigned as CEO of Apple. (Reuters)

Cook also wrote a memo to Apple employees, stating that Ternus is the kind of ‘visionary’ leader he believes will take the company to the next level and drive future innovation.

“Throughout the many years I’ve worked with him, and our many conversations about his becoming Apple’s next CEO, John’s passion and love for Apple shine through. He is a visionary in his own right, a man of remarkable integrity, and the kind of person we can all be proud to follow. John is the right leader to help us innovate into the future, break new ground on big ideas and bold new pathways, and ensure that the values that have made us so successful and admired for the past 50 years remain at the core of our identity and culture in the decades to come,” a part of Cook’s message read.

 
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Home / World News / 'John Ternus a visionary leader, will help Apple innovate into the future': Inside Tim Cook's memo to Apple employees
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