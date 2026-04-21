'John Ternus a visionary leader, will help Apple innovate into the future': Inside Tim Cook's memo to Apple employees

In a major leadership shift at Apple., CEO Tim Cook has announced that he will step down from the role, with the company’s head of hardware engineering, John Ternus, set to take over as CEO in September this year. Cook said he will continue to be associated with Apple as its executive chairman.

Tim Cook has resigned as CEO of Apple. (Reuters)

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Cook also wrote a memo to Apple employees, stating that Ternus is the kind of ‘visionary’ leader he believes will take the company to the next level and drive future innovation.

“Throughout the many years I’ve worked with him, and our many conversations about his becoming Apple’s next CEO, John’s passion and love for Apple shine through. He is a visionary in his own right, a man of remarkable integrity, and the kind of person we can all be proud to follow. John is the right leader to help us innovate into the future, break new ground on big ideas and bold new pathways, and ensure that the values that have made us so successful and admired for the past 50 years remain at the core of our identity and culture in the decades to come,” a part of Cook’s message read.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Read Tim Cook's full memo to Apple employees on stepping down as CEO {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Read Tim Cook's full memo to Apple employees on stepping down as CEO {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cook added that he will remain CEO until September to help Ternus transition into the role. He will then take up the position of executive chairman, supporting Ternus and Apple in key areas and offering his experience whenever needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cook added that he will remain CEO until September to help Ternus transition into the role. He will then take up the position of executive chairman, supporting Ternus and Apple in key areas and offering his experience whenever needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 65-year-old, who became the CEO of Apple in 2011, taking over reins from Steve Jobs, also thanked Apple employees, calling them “the best executive team on the planet” and praising their friendship and brilliance. Describing them as “the most remarkable people in the world,” he wrote, “…it’s because of you that Apple is such a special place. What we built, we built together, and you are why I am incredibly optimistic about the future. I know you will join me in congratulating John as we write this next chapter of Apple’s story.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 65-year-old, who became the CEO of Apple in 2011, taking over reins from Steve Jobs, also thanked Apple employees, calling them “the best executive team on the planet” and praising their friendship and brilliance. Describing them as “the most remarkable people in the world,” he wrote, “…it’s because of you that Apple is such a special place. What we built, we built together, and you are why I am incredibly optimistic about the future. I know you will join me in congratulating John as we write this next chapter of Apple’s story.” {{/usCountry}}

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