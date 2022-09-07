Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
On Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, a documentary on the turning points

Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:25 PM IST

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: A new documentary titled 'Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial' will throw light on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Actor Johnny Depp and actor Amber Heard during the trial.(AP)
The much-publicized defamation trial involving actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. But the buzz around the trial has not subsided yet.

A new documentary titled 'Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial' will throw light on the trial that the world watched with bated breath. The two-part series will feature interviews with Johnny Depp's lawyers, legal experts, and journalists, a report in NME said.

Footage from behind-the-scenes of the trial will also be shown in the series, the report added.

“The series gives a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides, allowing viewers to make up their own minds about who to believe,” the report said.

The first episode of the documentary which will release on Discovery+ on September 19 will delve into Depp's side of events including his difficult childhood and substance abuse, the report noted.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first fell in love while working in 2011 film 'The Rum Diary'. After dating for fours years, they married in 2015. In 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce against Depp and accused him of being "verbally and physically abusive".

In December 2018, Depp sued Heard for libel for an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” While Heard did not name him, Depp filed for defamation anyway.

