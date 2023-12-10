close_game
Jordan says Israel trying to expel Palestinians from Gaza: 'Hatred being…'

Jordan says Israel trying to expel Palestinians from Gaza: ‘Hatred being…’

Reuters |
Dec 10, 2023 02:35 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Ayman Safadi said Israel was implementing a systematic policy of pushing Palestinians out of Gaza.

Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday Israel was implementing a systematic policy of pushing Palestinians out of Gaza by a war that has killed thousands of civilians.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises after Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises after Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (Reuters)

In remarks at a conference in Doha, Safadi, whose country borders the West Bank and had absorbed the bulk of Palestinians after Israel's creation in 1948, also said Israel had created an "amount of hatred " that would "haunt the region" and "define generations to come".

