José Maria Neves re-elected President of Cape Verde for second five-year term

Cape Verde President José Maria Neves has won a second five-year term, according to provisional results from Sunday's election, besting five challengers including the archipelago's first female candidate after a campaign focused on the need to create more jobs for young people. José Maria Neves, 66, who was prime minister ​for 15 years and became president in 2021, is from Cape Verde's oldest political party. (AP Photo/Cristiano Barbosa)

The results from 97% of polling stations, announced on state-owned television, showed Neves earning 63.8% of the vote, more than the 50% needed to avoid a second round.

The same results showed his main challenger, former justice minister Joana Rosa, receiving 31.6% of the vote, with the four other candidates receiving less than 1% each.

In a speech, Rosa conceded defeat and said she had already congratulated Neves.

Also Read | Cape Verde votes for president, with incumbent Jose Maria Neves favoured to win

Situated more than 600 km (373 miles) west of mainland Africa, the former Portuguese colony is home to around 500,000 people, with ​a larger number of Cape Verdeans living overseas, mainly in the US and Portugal.

It is one of Africa's most stable democracies but has lost many young people to jobs abroad.

Neves, 66, who was prime minister ​for 15 years and became president in 2021, is from Cape Verde's oldest political party, the centre-left African Party for ‌the ⁠Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV).

Rosa is from the centre-right Movement for Democracy party, which had governed for 10 years prior to a May legislative vote.

Cape Verde operates ​under a hybrid presidential-parliamentary model. The prime minister heads the government while the president retains significant powers including veto authority over legislation.