Keep calm and carry on: Watch cheeky baby elephant interrupts Kenyan journalist

A Kenyan reporter delivered a masterclass on how to keep your cool when a cheeky baby elephant is around you during a live broadcast- a lesson no one ever thought we would need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adorable footage showed the journalist- Alvin Kaunda- filming a piece to camera from an elephant orphanage in southern Kenya. When Alvin Kaunda began his report describing the importance of conservation, the cheeky baby elephant can be seen approaching from behind.

Watch video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through the segment on the importance of conservation, the reporter managed to maintain his composure while the baby elephant runs its trunk along the reporter's head, shoulders and face. ﻿

After about 20 seconds, the reporter erupts in laughter when the baby elephant places its trunk on Alvin Kaunda's mouth.

The video has been widely shared on social media as many appreciated the reporter for his calmness and composure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail