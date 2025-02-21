Justin Trudeau taunts Donald Trump over ‘51st state’ remark as Canada beats US in ice hockey: ‘Can’t take our…'

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau taunted US president Donald Trump after the Canadian team defeated the American team 3-2 in overtime to win the 4 Nations ice hockey competition in Boston. Justin Trudeau mocked Donald Trump over the 51st state remark. Know what he said(AFP)

Trudeau took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “You can't take our country - and you can't take our game.”

He was referring to Trump's repeated proposals to make Canada the US' “51st state” and appoint Trudeau as the “Canadian state's” Governor.

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump announced 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products over the two countries' alleged failure to prevent the flow of illegal migrants and fentanyl, a drug, into the US. Trump later revoked the tariffs after Trudeau promised to strengthen border control on Canada's side.

Before the ice hockey match began between the two North American nations, Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media platform he owns, to encourage his country's team.

He went back to his ‘51st state’ remark and said, “I'll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State.”

He also addressed Trudeau as “Governor” and said, “We will all be watching and if Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome.”

Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk, who sung the Canadian national anthem at the game, changed the lyrics to the song from “in all of us command” to “that only us command”, a sign of protest against Trump's remarks.

She said she made the change “because I believe in democracy and a sovereign nation should not have to be defending itself against tyranny and fascism”.

Most people in the audience sang the anthem with Kreviazuk despite booing by a few others.