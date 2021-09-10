Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kabul Airport returns to action, plane with civilians flies out
world news

Kabul Airport returns to action, plane with civilians flies out

The Qatar Airways flight to Doha marked a breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the US and Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers. A long standoff over charter planes at another airport has left dozens of passengers stranded.
Agencies | , Kabul/kuwait City
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since the conclusion of the US withdrawal last month, September 9, 2021.(AFP)

Some 200 foreigners, including Americans, left Afghanistan on a commercial flight out of Kabul on Thursday, the first such large-scale departure since the US and other forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago.

The Qatar Airways flight to Doha marked a breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the US and Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers. A long standoff over charter planes at another airport has left dozens of passengers stranded.

A senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, provided the number of westerners on the Qatar flight and said that two senior Taliban officials helped facilitate the departure on Thursday - the new foreign minister and deputy prime minister. Americans, US green card holders and other nationalities, including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians, were aboard.

Pentagon chief: Al-Qaeda may try to come back

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the Al-Qaeda terror group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack the US 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that left the Taliban in power.

RELATED STORIES

“That’s the nature of the organisation,” he said in Kuwait City. He said the US is prepared to prevent an Al-Qaeda comeback in Afghanistan. “We put the Taliban on notice that we expect them to not allow that to happen,” Austin said, referring to the possibility of Al-Qaeda again using Afghanistan as a base.

US in no rush to recognise new govt: White House

The US is not in a rush to recognise the new Taliban-led interim government, according to a top White House official, PTI reported.

On questions regarding the interim cabinet, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday, “We have not conveyed we’re going to recognise it (the new government) and nor are we rushing to recognition. There’s a lot they have to do before that.”
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 cases among children in US on the rise as schools reopen

US says Taliban interim government doesn't reflect what it ‘hoped to see'

Multiple people shot in southern Illinois, 3 suspects flee

We must have 'dialogue' with Taliban and avoid 'millions of deaths': UN chief
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP