Kamala Harris to meet 5 leaders including Japan, South Korea on North's launch

world news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 11:49 AM IST

North Korea Missile: Kamala Harris, taking part in an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok, will meet the five leaders on the sidelines "to consult on the DPRK's recent ballistic missile launch".

US vice president Kamala Harris is seen. (AP)
AFP |

US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold urgent talks Friday with leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada after North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, a US official said.

Harris, taking part in an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok, will meet the five leaders on the sidelines "to consult on the DPRK's recent ballistic missile launch", the White House official said, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Topics
kamala harris
