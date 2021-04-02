IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Kamala Harris to move into official VP residence next week
The vice president has public events Monday in Oakland, California, and Tuesday in Chicago.(Bloomberg)
The vice president has public events Monday in Oakland, California, and Tuesday in Chicago.(Bloomberg)
world news

Kamala Harris to move into official VP residence next week

  • Harris has spent the months since her inauguration on January 20 living temporarily at Blair House, the president's official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, across from the White House.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:18 PM IST

After more than two months of living in temporary housing, Vice President Kamala Harris will soon be able to unpack and unwind at her official residence on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Symone Sanders, senior adviser and chief spokesperson for the vice president, tweeted Thursday that Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will move into the official vice presidential residence on Massachusetts Avenue in northwest Washington next week — after some repairs are completed. Sanders did not provide a date.

The repairs included maintenance on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, replacing chimney liners and refurbishing some of the hardwood floors in the 19th century Victorian house, Sanders said.

Officials had said it would be easier to do the work while the house was unoccupied after former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife moved out.

Harris and Emhoff have spent the months since her inauguration on Jan. 20 living temporarily at Blair House, the president's official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, across from the White House.

Harris, a former U.S. senator from California, and her husband, were flying home to Los Angeles on Thursday with plans to remain there through Easter.

The vice president has public events Monday in Oakland, California, and Tuesday in Chicago before her scheduled return to Washington later Tuesday evening.

District of Columbia police recently arrested a man near the vice president’s official residence on a weapons charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states kamala harris
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP