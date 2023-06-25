Home / World News / Several people killed, injured after two shootings in Kansas City: Report

Several people killed, injured after two shootings in Kansas City: Report

AP |
Jun 25, 2023 05:08 PM IST

One of the shootings involved multiple fatalities, as per the report.

Police in Missouri were investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning, although the number of dead or wounded was not immediately known, a news report said.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and again around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, KSHB-TV reported. (Representative)

The Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and again around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, KSHB-TV reported.

One of the shootings involved multiple fatalities, the station reported.

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available, but police told KSHB that some victims with gunshot wounds transported themselves to a hospital.

There was no immediate information about any arrests being made, KSHB reported.

us gun violence kansas city
