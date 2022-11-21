Home / World News / Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wins Kazakh presidential election with 81.3% of vote

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wins Kazakh presidential election with 81.3% of vote

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 11:28 AM IST

Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appeared to be heading for a landslide victory in a snap presidential election.

Kazakhstan: Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is seen.(AFP)
Kazakhstan: Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

Kazakhstan's incumbent leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appeared to be heading for a landslide victory in a snap presidential election in Central Asia's largest country, according to preliminary results published Monday.

The 69-year-old, who came to power in 2019, received 81.31 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, said the oil-rich nation's electoral commission.

None of the five other candidates scored double digits in the vote, while 5.8 percent of voters cast their ballot against all candidates.

Read more: Pakistan army chief's family became billionaires in last six years: Report

Rich in natural resources and located at the crossroads of important trade routes, Kazakhstan sank into chaos during protests over high living costs in January, which left 238 dead.

Tokayev -- once a steady hand, if generally considered lacking charisma -- showed a ruthless side earlier this year by violently suppressing the protests.

Sunday's election was a chance for Tokayev to consolidate his grip on power.

Hoping to turn over a new leaf after a turbulent year, Tokayev had said he was seeking a "new mandate of trust from the people" in this election.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kazakhstan
kazakhstan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out