On Kate, Prince William and Harry: 7 big royal family bombshells in new book

A number of shocking revelations have been made about the royal family in a new book written by Robert Jobson's 'Our King'. From revelations on King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth's anxiety about security, the book made many shocking claims ahead of its release on April 14.

Here are some of the biggest revelations dropped in the book:

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor walkabout two days after Queen Elizabeth's death were seen as royal watchers as move of unity. But Kate Middleton said that she found the walkabout one of the "hardest things" she's had to do so far. The display of togetherness was an “illusion” as Kate Middleton "later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she'd ever had to do". Read more: Meghan's '3-word reply' to Queen Elizabeth's advice that shocked monarch The library at Sandringham Palace was swept for bugs ahead of a meeting where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans to step down as working royals were discussed. Queen Elizabeth had ordered the room to be checked for recording devices as she feared that details could be leaked to the press. When Queen Elizabeth offered Meghan's Markle advice after the latter's marriage to Prince Harry, the response from her left the Queen shocked. Meghan gave a 'curt three-word' response when the Queen advised Meghan to spend some time with Sophie for support. Meghan replied, "I've got Harry". The book also claimed that there were many volatile exchanges between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William which puzzled the Queen. Queen Elizabeth thought that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “quite mad” when the couple criticised the royal family, the book claimed. Queen Elizabeth was tired of the couple even though she continued to have "great affection" for grandson Harry, the book claimed. Prince Harry was "infuriated" when King Charles said that he wouldn't pay for Meghan Markle's expenses ahead of their wedding, the book revealed.

