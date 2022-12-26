Kate Middleton feels ‘hurt and betrayed’ because of this royal family member

Kate Middleton is not at all on good terms with Prince Harry, more importantly after the release of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's docuseries, a report claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's US home up for sale at whooping price of….

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job. Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” US Weekly reported. The report also alleged that Prince William is “disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light.”

“William was hoping they could move on after the CBS interview [in March 2021], but Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards,” the report also claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documented the beginning of their relationship, their wedding, their decision to stop working as senior members of the royal family and the aftermath of their exit.

Read more: King Charles breaks this Queen Elizabeth royal tradition in 1st Christmas speech

"Even when William and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, and I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," Meghan Markle said in the documentary.

"I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you go, ‘Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me," she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his relationship with his brother Prince William, Prince Harry said, “I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he’s now on the institution’s side."

“Part of that, I get. I understand, right? That’s his inheritance. So, to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution," Prince Harry explained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON