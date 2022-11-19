Kate Middleton's visit to Ukrainian community centre: ‘Wish we could do more’

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton visited the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre this week which was credited for “changing lives” with its “non-stop” work as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Upon arrival at the centre, Kate Middleton said, “It is amazing to see the work being carried out and lots of people are coming out to support the Ukrainians here.”

“Whether that’s through providing practical advice on employment and housing, delivering educational classes for children, or building social connections, the centre is at the heart of the community," a post by Princess of Wales' official account read.

“It’s also fantastic that The Royal Foundation has been able to help support First Lady Olena Zelenska’s mental health strategy in recent weeks and will continue to do so moving forward," it added.

Kate Midddleton met a number of children and families and took part in an art class. Ukrainian mother Galina Bolebrukh, 39, cried as she spoke to Kate Middleton about her ordeal of having to flee Ukraine with her children.

“I told her how horrible and difficult it was. We had to make a decision very quickly. We only took some shirts and trousers and left. It was very easy talking to her; she has a big heart," Galina Bolebrukh said.

“[Kate] tried to make me feel better and said everything was all right and said here we can get a job and live because we can’t go back to Ukraine,” Galina Bolebrukh added.

Kate Middleton responded, “I wish we could do more” as Galina apologised for crying.

