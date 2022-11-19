Charles to remove Queen Elizabeth II's key staff at Windsor Castle. Here's why

King Charles will axe a number of late Queen Elizabeth II’s key staff at Windsor Castle in a radical overhaul of workers at the royal residences, a report said. The staff numbers will be cut in the coming weeks, the Mirror said saying that many royal workers are “extremely worried about their futures” and fear being made redundant.

This comes after King Charles put 100 staff at Clarence House, his former official residence, on notice of redundancy.

“It’s a really testing time. Many are already resigned to leaving jobs they have cherished for years. It’s left a real sense of dread among staff," the report said.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are understood not to have stayed at Windsor since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The late Queen’s ladies in waiting and personal staff are among those whose jobs are thought to be at risk, the report said.

King and Camilla have “no desire” to stay at the castle in the near future, the report further added while Prince William and Kate Middleton, who moved to a cottage on the Windsor estate to be closer to the Queen, are also said to be unwilling to move in.

