Home / World News / Did Queen Elizabeth II wish for ‘normal’ life like Prince Harry? A book says…

Did Queen Elizabeth II wish for ‘normal’ life like Prince Harry? A book says…

world news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 12:14 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II: “Normal' is apparently what the Princess coveted, and 'normal' is how the press briefly tried to depict her,” the author said.

Queen Elizabeth II: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP File)
Queen Elizabeth II: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP File)
ByMallika Soni

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II had a similar dream as her grandson Prince Harry as the young princess wished to lead a more normal life, a book said.

Read more: Royal family stepped in to ‘control’ Meghan Markle’s life: Bombshell book claims

In her newly-released book ‘Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy’, royal commentator Dr Tessa Dunlop said: “Apparently the Princess insisted: 'I am going to mother my baby – not the nurse', and plaintively told Mike Parker’s Scottish housewife that she would like her children 'to be able to live ordinary lives', adding 'I wish I could be more like you, Eileen'."

“Normal' is apparently what the Princess coveted, and 'normal' is how the press briefly tried to depict her,” the author added.

Read more: 'My dear mother-in-law': Queen Consort Camilla's warm tribute for late monarch

Meanwhile, author of ‘Step Aside for Royalty: Treasured Memories of the Royal Household’, wrote, “I pondered, how much of a price would a Princess truly be willing to pay in order to bring her children up like 'ordinary people'."

Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ on his life after stepping down from royal duties is set to release in January next year but its title has already started a major controversy with a royal expert saying that Prince Harry’s choice of the word ‘Spare’ should be replaced with “victim.”

Read more: Queen Elizabeth stopped Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating this ‘disaster'

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express UK that through the use of the word ‘Spare’ Prince Harry is playing into a “victimhood” narrative and calling his book “victim” would be “a catchy and clever title but quite sad.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii prince harry royal family + 1 more
queen elizabeth ii prince harry royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out