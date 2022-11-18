'My dear mother-in-law': Queen Consort Camilla's warm tribute for late monarch

Queen Consort Camilla used her first speech in her new role to warmly talk about how much her "dear mother-in-law" Queen Elizabeth II is "greatly missed".

Speaking at a reception inside Buckingham Palace for winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022, Queen Consort Camilla said, "I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law, her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all."

“Over the past few months, my husband and I have drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received, and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world,” Queen Consort Camilla said.

“They have reminded us that the written word has a unique ability to connect, to heal, to reassure and to offer hope, even in the midst of grief,” she added.

Queen Consort Camilla also used the opportunity to remind the audience of the the late monarch's unwavering dedication to the Commonwealth.

Alluding to a quote from the first Queen Elizabeth, she added: "It was on this date, 17th November, that Queen Elizabeth I came to the throne, in 1558.

The winners, aged between 13-17 years, had written about the theme of leadership, travelling from New Zealand, Australia, India and parts of the UK, to be given their certificates by the Queen Consort.

