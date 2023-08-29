Keep lying, Nimarata Randhawa: Vivek Ramaswamy's website fact checks Nikki Haley over Israel claim

Vivek Ramaswamy has accused fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley of lying about his policy on US' relationship with Israel. Notably, Ramaswamy's opponents have been claiming that if the 38-year-old gets powers, he would cut US aid to Israel.

2024 US Presidential election Republican candidates Vivek Ramaswamy(left) and Nikki Haley(Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his official website for the 2024 US Presidential elections, Ramaswamy used Haley's birth name to take a dig at her. He also cleared the air around his policy on Israel.

"WRONG. Keep lying, Nimarata Randhawa. The desperation is showing. By the end of Vivek’s first term, the US-Israel relationship will be deeper and stronger than ever because it won’t be a client relationship, it will be a true friendship," read the statement on Ramaswamy's "Vivek 2024" website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unveiling his policy on Israel, Ramaswamy highlighted how he would use the nation to derail Iran's nuclear mission.

"Vivek will also partner with Israel to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear capabilities. That’s a hard *never.*" read a statement on the website.

"Most importantly, he[Vivek Ramaswamy] won’t cut aid to Israel until Israel tells the U.S. that it no longer needs the aid. That’s what true friends do: they’re honest with each other," read the statement further.

In a direct rebuttal at his opponents, Ramaswamy assured that he would always support Israel.

"Don’t believe the opponents’ lies that he wants to cut aid to Israel – which makes zero sense as a foreign policy priority any time in the foreseeable future. We will not leave Israel hanging out to dry – ever," explained Ramaswamy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, during the first GOP debate, Haley had said: “He[Vivek Ramaswamy] wants to hand Ukraine to Russia, he wants to let China eat Taiwan, he wants to go and stop funding Israel. You don’t do that to friends. What you do instead is you have the backs of your friends."

Meanwhile, users of social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) called out Ramaswamy for using Haley's birth name.

"Of course Vivek is referring to Nikki Haley by her maiden name - Namrata Randhawa - on his his website. Reminder: Nikki is her name on her birth certificate & this is a dog whistle. Crazy to see it coming from a fellow Indian American," read a post by a user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I just can’t get over team Vivek attacking Nikki Haley’s name. This attack usually comes from lunatics (on the left or right) accusing her of whitewashing her identity and hiding her heritage. (Who are too stupid to google it and realize Nikki is her actual birth name)," tweeted another user.