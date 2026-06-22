'Heard the answer': Keir Starmer announces resignation as UK PM in tearful goodbye

The United Kingdom is set to see a new prime minister after Keir Starmer, on Monday, announced his intention to step down from the top post after two years in office. The announcement from the Labour leader comes amid the buzz of Starmer's resignation due to pressure from fellow Labour leaders.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday after nearly two years in office as the UK Prime Minister (AFP)

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Addressing a sudden press conference outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer stated that one of the key questions the Labour party was asking if he is "best placed to lead the party till the next general elections." Follow LIVE updates on UK PM news

"I have heard the answer, and I accept it with good grace," said Starmer as he announced his intention to resign.

"I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said, adding that every decision he has taken in his two years in office was about "putting the country I love first."

Also Read | Keir Starmer, who ended 14-year Conservative rule in UK, resigns as PM: All about him

"Inherited a LEGO party"

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{{^usCountry}} In the run-up to his announcement, Starmer reflected on Labour's landslide win in the 2024 general election and stated that he inherited a "Lego party, a party that was broken, and politically, financially and morally bankrupt." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the run-up to his announcement, Starmer reflected on Labour's landslide win in the 2024 general election and stated that he inherited a "Lego party, a party that was broken, and politically, financially and morally bankrupt." {{/usCountry}}

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"I was told that the party is finished, but we proved them wrong," he added, recalling the party's historic win, which marked the return of a Labour government in the UK after 14 years.

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"We have achieved a lot in the past two years - improving the economy, falls in NHS waiting lists, workers rights, renters rights, defence spending, small boat crossings tackled, protecting youth from social media and children being lifted out of poverty," said Starmer, adding that during his term in office, the UK "stood by Ukraine, stood for our values, worked to strengthening our ties with allies in Europe."

Starmer added that he spoke with King Charles III regarding his resignation and will stay in office as caretaker PM until the Labour Party elects a new party leader.

Starmer's emotional goodbye

As the UK PM gave a tearful goodbye at 10 Downing Street, Starmer thanked his friends and colleagues who have been by his side for six years and the No 10 staff and their "extraordinary civil service".

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Starmer added that after leaving the "biggest job of the country," he will go back to the "most important job" - being the best husband and father.

"Being the best husband I can be to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad. And being the best dad that I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and joy," Starmer said as he teared up after an emotional speech.