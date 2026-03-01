Khamenei ‘dead’, Tehran cheers, Gulf on high alert: Top 10 developments from US‑Iran crisis

A major attack launched by the United States and Israel killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Donald Trump said Saturday, marking a dramatic escalation in the Middle East region. Iran-US tensions news LIVE: The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, with US President Donald Trump saying that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. (AFP)

Trump described the assassination as giving Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back” their country, while raising the risk of regional instability and uncertainty over Iran’s future.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump wrote in a social media post. He warned of “heavy and pinpoint bombing” continuing through the week and beyond, as part of a broader assault the US said was aimed at disabling Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Tehran did not immediately confirm the death.