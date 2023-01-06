Watch: Why close markets early? Pakistan minister says ‘for population control’

Pakistan government's energy conservation plan which included the early closure of markets in the country had a new backed: the country's defence minister Khawaja Asif. But the reason he cited for the decision was indeed strange.

In a video widely shared on social media, Khawaja Asif can be heard as saying, "Jahan pe 8 baje market bandh ki hai wahan pe bacchon ki tadad kaam hai paida hone ki (The places where markets have closed down by 8 pm, the population growth is less)."

New research, babies can’t be made after 8pm. “There’s no population increase in countries where markets close at 8pm,” defence minister. pic.twitter.com/G5IUAuOYD6 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) January 4, 2023

Following his bizarre comment, users on Twitter were left baffled.

"This is a brilliant finding by the Pak government's research. It is a genius contribution to humanity. They should be given the highest award of the scientific research field in the world," wrote a Twitter user.

"What's the mythology behind this logic? The medical world is totally shocked and trying to contact him," another commented.

During the press conference, the defence minsiter briefed media about the government's decision and said that the timings of wedding halls and markets across the country will be limited to 10pm and 8:30pm respectively.

"The plan will change the overall lifestyle and habit pattern of the nation and save us ₹60 billion," he said.

This comes as Pakistani traders rejected the government's decision and called for the revocation of the plan, Geo News reported.

