Watch: Why close markets early? Pakistan minister says ‘for population control’

Published on Jan 06, 2023 10:14 PM IST

Pakistan Defence Minister's Bizarre Comment: But the reason he cited for the decision was indeed strange.

ByMallika Soni

Pakistan government's energy conservation plan which included the early closure of markets in the country had a new backed: the country's defence minister Khawaja Asif. But the reason he cited for the decision was indeed strange.

In a video widely shared on social media, Khawaja Asif can be heard as saying, "Jahan pe 8 baje market bandh ki hai wahan pe bacchon ki tadad kaam hai paida hone ki (The places where markets have closed down by 8 pm, the population growth is less)."

Following his bizarre comment, users on Twitter were left baffled.

"This is a brilliant finding by the Pak government's research. It is a genius contribution to humanity. They should be given the highest award of the scientific research field in the world," wrote a Twitter user.

"What's the mythology behind this logic? The medical world is totally shocked and trying to contact him," another commented.

During the press conference, the defence minsiter briefed media about the government's decision and said that the timings of wedding halls and markets across the country will be limited to 10pm and 8:30pm respectively.

"The plan will change the overall lifestyle and habit pattern of the nation and save us 60 billion," he said.

This comes as Pakistani traders rejected the government's decision and called for the revocation of the plan, Geo News reported.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Story Saved
