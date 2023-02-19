Watch: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter in a rare public appearance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter were caught on camera attending a sports event along with other high-ranking officials. The sports game event was being held between the staff of the cabinet and the Ministry of National Defence, Reuters reported. Kim Jong Un's daughter's name is Ju Ae and she is said to be around ten years old.

This marks a rare public appearance for Kim Jong Un's daughter sparking speculations that the North Korean leader may be grooming her as a successor. In the video, Kim Jong Un and his daughter were seen cheering for the participants during the friendly sports event which was held to mark the Day of the Shining Star, the 81st birth anniversary of Chairman Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father who died in 2011.

“Attendees (at the event( made a firm resolution...to make this year a year of great change for the republic’s development path,” North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday (February 18).

Ju Ae was also seen last year in November at an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) test.

This comes as North Korea launched its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test as it threatened additional powerful steps in response to the upcoming military training between the United States and South Korea. The US responded with long-range supersonic bombers later for a joint exercise with South Korean warplanes in a demonstration of strength against North Korea.

