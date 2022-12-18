Kim Jong-un lookalike is at Qatar FIFA world cup. He's not a fan of…

The world awaits FIFA world cup 2022 final and in Qatar, the famous Kim Jong-un lookalike was seen. Howard- who looks like the North Korean leader- expressed on social media that FIFA world cup in Qatar felt very sober for him.

In earlier days of FIFA this month, Howard shared videos of himself sarcastically “lobbying for North Korea 2030” as his content touched a chord with football fans.

“I have been to the World Cup in Brazil and Russia which was a blast,” Howard X, the Kim Jong-un lookalike said on Twitter on the evening before Argentina Vs. France FIFA world cup final.

“This one in Qatar has a sterile vibe to it as everyone around me is sober. The only place that you can get a beer is a 20 min walk from subway. One has to show (their) foreigner pass and go through airport style security,” he said.

A music producer by profession, Howard X is an Australian citizen of Chinese descent. He is also an impersonator of Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator and has said that he imitates the North Korean leader to satirise him, not to glorify him.

Among his many prank-filled appearances at global sports events, his visit to the North Korean cheerleaders on Valentine's Day at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018 garnered global media attention.

