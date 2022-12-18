Home / World News / Crowned ‘Bellend of 2022’ Vladimir Putin's penis-head statue in UK village egged

Crowned ‘Bellend of 2022’ Vladimir Putin's penis-head statue in UK village egged

world news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 12:22 PM IST

Vladimir Putin Statue: The statue was installed to condemn Russia's ten-month-long invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin Statue: The statue was installed and marked with a “Bellend of the year” inscription.
Vladimir Putin Statue: The statue was installed and marked with a “Bellend of the year” inscription.
ByMallika Soni

A village in England erected a statue of Russian president Vladimir Putin with a penis on its head. The incident took place in England’s Bell End village where the statue was installed and marked with a “Bellend of the year” inscription. ‘Bellend’ is English slang for an annoying or stupid person.

Read more: CIA chief's praise for PM Modi: As he raised nuke use concerns, Russia…

The statue was installed to condemn Russia's ten-month-long invasion of Ukraine. As the statue stood next to a street sign, cartons of eggs were kept next to it so passersby could hurl them at the structure, Independent reported.

The organisers told PA news agency that they needed to award somebody with the Bellend of the Year award and thought there was one person who has “universally been a bellend this year – and that’s Vladimir Putin” adding that the decision was well-received as people willingly threw eggs at the statue and did it “quite happily”.

The organisers told The Sun that they plan to sell miniatures of the statue to raise money for a charity supporting Ukrainian refugees as they wanted to do their bit to help out after seeing the devastation that has happened in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

Read more: Funeral homes overwhelmed, bodies seen? China may be covering Covid deaths

“It’s been very well received. One person said, ‘I thought it was my boss for a second’," the organisers said, adding, “I’ve seen over the course of the year the devastation that has happened in Ukraine and that so many lives that have been displaced as a result of the war."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
vladimir putin
vladimir putin

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out