Kim Jong Un’s Summer Project: Renovating His Mansions

SEOUL—In recent weeks, Kim Jong Un has started remodeling his luxury compounds, flaunting spending power created by an economic revival pumping cash into the regime.

PREMIUM At least nine of Kim’s palatial residences have started construction between late May and early June

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But the 42-year-old dictator isn’t bragging about the mansion maintenance in state media. Revealing his luxurious lifestyle would shatter the state’s propaganda that Kim suffers alongside his people—nearly half of whom are malnourished.

At least nine of Kim’s palatial residences have started construction between late May and early June, according to recent satellite