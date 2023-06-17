King Charles bestows Queen Camilla with the highest honour in Scotland

Queen Camilla has been appointed to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland, by King Charles III.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla (AP)

“The King has been graciously pleased to appoint The Queen to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle. The Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle represents the highest honour in Scotland. Revived by King James VII, the Order has a complement of 16 Knights (KT),” said the statement by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The order recognises 16 Knights and ladies for their contribution to national life, and the appointments are done on the prerogative of the reigning monarch. Members of the order wear traditional dark green robes and black velvet hats fitted with white ostrich feathers for ceremonial duties.

As the royal family member, Camilla's association with Scotland has been profound. She has served as Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen since 2013. Before becoming Queen, she served as Patron of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres too. She has also held responsible positions as patron or president for national charities like Crathie Opportunity Holidays, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and Horseback UK. She has also been visitor to art galleries in Scotland and aided literacy enhancing projects. She has held relationships with Scottish military units like the 3 Rifles and HMS Astute.

Camilla's appointment comes while preparations are on for Trooping the Colour, the first birthday parade to be held for King Charles III in London. Meanwhile, King Charles' son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited for the celebrations even as the rift between them and the royal family continues to linger.

