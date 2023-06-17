Why did Joe Biden end his speech on gun control with ‘God save the Queen, man’? Netizens have some answers

Joe Biden is known for his awkward moments during public appearances in the recent past. On Friday, it was no different as the US President left the audience befuddled after he strangely ended his speech on gun control at the University of Hartford’s campus in Connecticut. In the end of the speech, Biden Said: “God save the Queen, man”. President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., Friday, June 16, 2023. The summit is attended by gun safety advocates, local leaders and families impacted by gun violence. (AP)

Netizens, journalists and experts are still trying to figure out why Biden said so and what he exactly meant by it. Late on Friday, deputy White House press secretary Olivia Dalton informed reporters that Biden “was commenting to someone in the crowd,” but she didn't clarify further.

Notably, “God Save the Queen” was the name of the British national anthem under Queen Elizabeth II. After her death, her son King Charles III ascended to the throne and the anthem was reverted to “God Save the King.”

On Friday, Biden's speech was aimed at his call for new laws to ban AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines and to make gun owners responsible for the unsafe keep of their weapons.

“If any one of you drove up to the parking lot here today, got out of your car, left a key in your car and a kid comes along — 13-14 years old — gets in your car, takes it on a joyride and kills someone — guess what? You’re liable,” said Biden.

“Why should that not be the case if you don’t lock your weapon?,” he added.

Meanwhile, Twitter users speculated about Biden's signing off with “God save the Queen, man”. Many users used hilarious memes and made jokes on Biden's bizarre utterance.

“Maybe he meant Dairy Queen. Where they have ice cream,” joked one user.

“Did someone hopefully tell him he's in the US??? Pathetic!,” posted another Twitter user.

“Joe Biden ends his speech in Connecticut by saying God save the queen man, then hurriedly walks off the stage.Maybe he doesn’t remember the queen is dead and that America ceased to be a British colony. This is the guy trying to fight with Putin and Xi Jinping,” tweeted another user.

“Joe Biden thinks he is in England. He ended his speech with God Save The Queen,” posted a fourth user.

"Joe Biden suddenly says, "Alright, God save the queen, man"-- then tries to depart the stage, completely unsure about the right direction..," posted another user.