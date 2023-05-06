No selfies or trips with Prince William: Strange rules King Charles must follow

The coronation of King Charles comes with a whole set of rules that he must follow as Britain’s monarch. King Charles is set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. The service will be attended by some 2,000 guests invited- a stark departure from the coronation of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, which was attended by 8,000 guests.

Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort wave as they greet the crowd.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While much has changed in 70 years since Queen Elizabeth was crowned, some royal protocol has stayed the same.

Here are some rules King Charles must abide by now:

Wait a year, please

Coronation of a new monarch must take place after an appropriate time has passed following the death of the former monarch. Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne in February 1952 after the death of her father but she wasn’t crowned until June 1953.

No need for politics

King Charles has to remain politically neutral but he is allowed to raise awareness towards issues.

What autograph? What selfie?

King Charles is banned from signing autographs to avoid the risk of his signature being forged. It is not against royal protocol to take selfies with royal fans, but the late Queen reportedly frowned upon it.

Gifts galore

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Charles must accept all gifts that are given to him during public appearances or on official tours. The Royal Family’s official states, “The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by Members of The Royal Family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the Member of The Royal Family under any obligation to the donor.”

Strangers with food not welcome

King Charles is not permitted to accept food or drink from strangers out of fear of getting sick or poisoned.

No trips with Prince William

As per royal protocol, two immediate heirs to the throne must take separate flights while traveling.

Carry that black outfit because…

It is protocol that King Charles must pack a black outfit while travelling, to ensure they have something appropriate to wear in case he her to attend a funeral.

Driving license swag

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Charles is the only person in the United Kingdom who can drive without a license.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON