Australia's Sydney shocks with this King Charles coronation snub ‘to save costs’

Australia's Sydney Opera House will not light up its sails to mark the coronation of King Charles- considered head of state across the country. The decision is a cost saving measure, a spokesperson for the state government of New South Wales said as per news agency Reuters. This picture shows the Sydney Opera House with its lights switched off.(AFP)

The role of the monarchy has been controversial in Australia as the country held a referendum in 1999 on becoming a republic. Then, 55% of voters opposed, although recent polls showed decreased level of supports for the monarchy.

Many public buildings and monuments, including Parliament House in Canberra, will be illuminated in royal purple to mark the coronation. The Sydney Opera House was lit up in September to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

"The New South Wales Government believe it has struck the right balance in terms of meeting community expectations on commemorating the occasion while being mindful of public expense," the government spokesperson said.

This comes as Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrived in London for the coronation.

"I want to see an Australian as Australia's head of state ... That doesn't mean that you can not have respect for the institution, which is the system of government that we have", he said.

In addition to Australia, King Charles is the head of state in New Zealand and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside the United Kingdom.

