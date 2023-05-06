Pomp, pageantry and hoopla at King Charles III’s coronation: 10 points

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla are set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London this afternoon in a ceremony which echoes medieval times but features modernity as well. The service dates back more than 1,000 years, but this time around it is set to be a more toned-downed affair as per King Charles' demands. Royals from other nations, heads of states and King Charles' family members are set to attend the ceremony.

Here's everything you need to know about King Charles' coronation:

King Charles automatically ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. He was officially proclaimed the monarch two days later in an ascension ceremony. King Charles then said that he was "deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.” Today's ceremony is a formal confirmation of his role as the head of state and of the Church of England. During the ceremony, the archbishop of Canterbury will anoint King Charles with oil as he will receive the traditional symbols of the monarch- including the orb and scepter. Read more: What's in an attire? Prince Harry's military uniform confusion at coronation The coronation ceremony dates back to the medieval period. Westminster Abbey has been the setting of the ceremony since William the Conqueror was crowned in 1066. Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was held in June 1953 and was attended by over 8,000 guests although Charles's “slim-down” coronation is expected to be shorter in length and have no more than 2,800 guests in the audience. Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh religious leaders will play a key role at the coronation. The ceremony is estimated to cost more than 100 million pounds ($125 million). The celebration comes as the UK is facing a cost-of-living crisis that has left many Britons struggling although officials expect to see a tourism boost.

Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla (R), Queen Consort.(AFP)

