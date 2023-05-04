Home / World News / King Charles Coronation: Royal Drama, Harry-Meghan feud & controversial guests

King Charles Coronation: Royal Drama, Harry-Meghan feud & controversial guests

HT Team
May 04, 2023

The coronation of King Charles III is shrouded in controversy. From the feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to debates about the cost and safety

King Charles III’s coronation on May 6th, 2023 is supposed to be a day of celebration and unity, but the most joyous event for Britain's Royal family is marred by several controversies.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla pose for a photo in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London.
With Prince Harry’s new book, the Royals have been feuding with the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle for their allegations of mistreatment by the family. Despite Harry's claims that Charles’ team planted stories about him and his brother Prince William to get "good press for Pa" in 2019, the new King is trying to move past the issues with his son.

Royal expert Angela Levin has revealed that Charles has a weakness for Harry and does not want to lose him as a son. Harry, on the other hand, will be returning to UK to celebrate the new king's coronation. According to royal expert Alexander Larman, Harry will alienate his family for good if he skips the historic event at the last moment. Meghan Markle, however, has decided to skip the event and the family is nothing but jubilant.

The drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is just the tip of the iceberg. The coronation is already facing several other controversies. With the increasing COVID-19 cases, there are concerns about the safety of the event. Many have also expressed their disappointment that the coronation is taking place at a time when the UK is still reeling from the pandemic and economic downturn.

There are also debates about the cost of the coronation, with many questioning whether the money should have been used for other purposes. Furthermore, some people are not happy with the king's decision to invite various controversial guests to the event.

The gathering will see in attendance over 2000 guests among whom are some controversial names not many are comfortable being seen with. Han Zheng, the man responsible for pro-democracy protest crackdoen in Hong Kong is expected to be China's representative. King's brother and sexual abuse accused Prince Andrew will be at the Coronation. Haitham bin Tariq the current Sultan of Oman has reigned since the death of his cousin, the former sultan and longest-serving ruler in the Arab World.

Despite the controversies, the coronation will go ahead as planned. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be followed by a Coronation Concert and a Coronation Big Lunch, where communities across the UK will come together to share a meal. The event will conclude with a Bank Holiday on Monday, May 8, which will highlight volunteer work across the UK organized by The Together Coalition.

royal family king charles coronation king charles iii
