The 7-word moan King Charles made on Buckingham Palace balcony revealed

For a historic ceremony followed by spectacular processions, crowds in London lined up. It was King Charles' coronation last week after which people eagerly awaited the monarch's Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.(AP)

As the royals took to the Buckingham Palace balcony, King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals beamed as they waved to the people. But something bothered the newly-crowned King about his coronation that he wished he could change- the weather in London. After appearing on the balcony, lip reader Elisabeth Taunton claimed that King Charles looked out from the balcony and told one of his pages of honour, "Isn't it beautiful?"

However, King Charles complained, “If only it wasn’t so wet today” while people gathered for the moment huddling under umbrellas trying to keep dry.

Following the coronation, King Charles and his wife pledged to rededicate their lives to service. The monarch called the nation’s support throughout the historic celebrations “the greatest possible coronation gift”.

In his special coronation message, King Charles said, “We thank you, each and everyone.” Later, traditional official portraits marking the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla were released as well in which the monarch was captured in his full regalia donning the Imperial State Crown, holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross, and dressed in his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate.

