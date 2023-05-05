The foreign royals attending King Charles' coronation: An exhaustive list

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla's coronation is set to be attended by 2,000 guests, which include foreign monarchs across the world. The ceremony will be held in London at Westminster Abbey. The Buckingham Palace unveiled official invites for King Charles and Camilla’s coronation which urged guests to attend “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla – By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite…to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023.”

King Charles Coronation: A commemorative flag for the Coronation of King Charles III is seen.(AP)

Apart from members of the British royal family, many royal families throughout the world are expected to attend the coronation which marks a break from royal tradition. The coronation is considered “a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God,” but King Charles “is set to do away with the tradition and invite his counterparts from around the world," The Telegraph reported.

Here’s a list of all the foreign royals who have confirmed their attendance on King Charles' coronation:

Crown Prince Fumihito and his wife Crown Princess Kiko of Japan will be attending the coronation, local media reported after the Imperial Household Agency announced that they received an invitation from the British royal family in March. The crown prince will represent his brother, Emperor Naruhito at the coronation. Read more: Prince William vs Meghan Markle: ‘Harry leapt to defend his wife’ The Danish royal family confirmed their attendance at the coronation saying that Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark will “participate in the coronation of HRH King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain”. The Swedish Royal Court confirmed the coronation attendance of King Carl XVI Gustaf, along with his daughter and heir, Crown Princess Victoria at King Charles' coronation. Prince Albert II of Monaco will also attend the King’s coronation with his wife, Princess Charlene. “I’m certain that it’s going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one. We’ve maintained contact since His Majesty became King, but I haven’t talked to him personally since the Queen’s funeral," Prince Albert II of Monaco said. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are set to attend the coronation as is King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

