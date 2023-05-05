Home / World News / 'Giant penis' made on lawn before King Charles' coronation party: Report

'Giant penis' made on lawn before King Charles' coronation party: Report

Mallika Soni
May 05, 2023

King Charles' Coronation: To celebrate the coronation, street parties will be held in various parts of UK.

Residents and visitors of the Royal Crescent were shocked when a "giant penis" was seen mown into the lawn before King Charles' coronation party. Pranksters drew the phallic feature overnight, The Mirror reported, as a party is due to be held on the lawn at the famous Royal Crescent in Bath.

Royal Crescent is seen.
Royal Crescent is seen.

“The phallic feature though is unexpected to affect the celebrations where people will be hoping to avoid the showers that are expected,” the report claimed.

To celebrate the coronation, street parties will be held in various parts of UK. The Royal Crescent is also one such area that attracts many tourists each year owing to its impeccable lawns.

Flyer for the coronation party at the Royal Crescent read, "Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era. Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.’’

The lawn is maintained by the Crescent Lawn Company which was set up in 2003.

The lawn features the 'ha-ha', a sunken fence popular in the 18th century which gave landowners the illusion of unbroken 'infinity lawn'.

King Charles and his wife Camilla are set to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London tomorrow.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
