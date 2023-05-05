Home / World News / What King Charles is up to ahead of coronation? Relaxing but 'huge burden'

What King Charles is up to ahead of coronation? Relaxing but 'huge burden'

ByMallika Soni
May 05, 2023 04:42 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: Rev Dr David Hoyle said King Charles had been “relaxed and gracious” during the Westminster Abbey rehearsals

King Charles is feeling relaxed and looking forward to his coronation, one of the ceremony’s key clergymen said as per the Mirror. The Dean of Westminster said that rehearsals for the ceremony had gone well, saying that the event will be “jaw dropping”.

King Charles Coronation: Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.(AP)
Rev Dr David Hoyle said King Charles had been “relaxed and gracious” during the Westminster Abbey rehearsals as "he took time to thank all the many people around him who are making this happen.

“So while he has a huge burden on him and there’s a lot for him to do, he doesn’t give the sense of being really anxious about this. Not at all," he added.

On King’s grandchildren, Dean said that Prince George and Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte had “watched with huge interest”.

The Dean will handle the crown before the Archbishop of Canterbury places it on King Charles’ head.

“I am used to ceremonies on a nat­­ional level but even I think this is pretty jaw-dropping.” Among leaders wel­­comed by the King at Buck­­­ingham Palace yes­­terday was Amazonian elder Uyunkar Domingo Peas," he said.

Almost 100 heads of state will be among dignitaries from 203 countries attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey which is decked in seasonal blooms and foliage to mark the coronation of King Charles.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

king charles coronation royal family
