Meet Manju Malhi: The Indian-origin chef invited to King Charles' coronation

Indian-origin chef Manju Malhi will be among the chosen few British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients seated at Westminster Abbey in London when King Charles is formally crowned Britain’s monarch. Manju Malhi is among the last batch to be awarded a BEM by late Queen Elizabeth II for services to the community in London amid Covid pandemic. King Charles Coronation: Chef Manju Malhi is seen.

The medal recognised her work for offering remote cookery classes to the old age charity Open Age during Covid lockdown.

“When I realised it is actually happening, I felt like gosh – who am I to be at one of the most historic moments in global history, sitting in the Abbey watching the ceremony take place for real,” Manju Malhi shared.

“I’m quite nervous because normally I just cook and throw on some clothes and an apron. But this is almost like a wedding but more important than that. I think I have everything ready; I have to do a checklist like I do with my ingredients,” she added.

Manju Malhi is set to wear an Indo-Western outfit designed by British Indian fashion designer Geeta Handa.

“As a British Indian fashion designer my vintage inspired outfits are all about creating a global style statement through conscious fashion and we loved making BEM recipient Manju Malhi look the part for the day in her coronation outfit as she actively supports our sustainable ethics and giving back to the community,” Geeta Handa said.

“We've also kept in mind the Union Jack – the flag of the United Kingdom colours and added elements of the 1940s, the era King Charles was born, to its sleek shape and frill double collar. The broderie fabric gives it an effortless sophisticated day dress look,” she added.

