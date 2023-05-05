‘Mind the gap’: King Charles and Camilla tell train passengers in special message

Train passengers on platforms across the UK were reminded to “mind the gap” by King Charles III. The monarch and Queen Consort Camilla recorded an announcement which was played at every railway station across the UK and all London Underground stations, industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said as per The Independent. Britain's King Charles III and Camilla at Buckingham Palace, London.(AP)

In the message, King Charles tells passengers: “My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful coronation weekend."

Camilla then is heard saying, “Wherever you are travelling, we hope you have a safe and pleasant journey.”

The message concludes with King Charles adding, “And remember, please mind the gap.”

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said, “The coronation is a rare and exciting event and we very much look forward to welcoming passengers with this special message. It’s wonderful that Their Majesties are including rail passengers as part of this historic moment.”

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said, “Our station colleagues are pulling out all the stops to welcome people to London for the coronation and it’s fantastic that they will also be welcomed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.”

London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord said," With less than one day to go before the coronation, we look forward to hosting Londoners and visitors from across the globe. We are honoured to support the celebrations with a special station announcement across our network from Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.”

