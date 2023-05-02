Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / No King Charles' coronation invites to these countries: Here's why

No King Charles' coronation invites to these countries: Here's why

Reuters |
May 02, 2023 10:01 PM IST

King Charles coronation: Invitations were issued to senior diplomats, rather than heads of state, for North Korea and Nicaragua.

Britain has not issued invitations to King Charles' coronation ceremony to the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Syria, Afghanistan and Venezuela, a British source said on Tuesday.

Britain's King Charles III, inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in Camberley, England, Friday, April 14. (AP)

Heads of state from other nations with whom Britain has full diplomatic ties were invited, as were representatives of British realms and overseas territories. Invitations were issued to senior diplomats, rather than heads of state, for North Korea and Nicaragua.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
belarus britain iran russia king charles iii
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP