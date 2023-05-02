No King Charles' coronation invites to these countries: Here's why

Britain has not issued invitations to King Charles' coronation ceremony to the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Syria, Afghanistan and Venezuela, a British source said on Tuesday.

Britain's King Charles III, inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in Camberley, England, Friday, April 14. (AP)

Heads of state from other nations with whom Britain has full diplomatic ties were invited, as were representatives of British realms and overseas territories. Invitations were issued to senior diplomats, rather than heads of state, for North Korea and Nicaragua.