Home / World News / US first lady Jill Biden arrives in UK for King Charles' coronation

US first lady Jill Biden arrives in UK for King Charles' coronation

PTI |
May 05, 2023 10:26 PM IST

King Charles' Coronation: Jill Biden was welcomed by Akshata Murty as she arrived at 10 Downing Street.

US First Lady Jill Biden was greeted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty as he arrived here on Friday to attend the historic Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The first Lady of the United States, Jill Biden arrives for a reception hosted by Britain's King Charles.(Reuters)
The first Lady of the United States, Jill Biden arrives for a reception hosted by Britain's King Charles.(Reuters)

Jill Biden was welcomed by Murty as she arrived at 10 Downing Street. The US First Lady is accompanied by her granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who will also attend the Coronation.

Biden and Murty are expected to hold private talks before watching a veterans' boxing session in Downing Street," the BBC reported.

US President Joe Biden will not be attending Saturday's Coronation. King Charles joined a special lunch for leaders of the Commonwealth realms - the 14 countries (other than the UK) where Charles is monarch - at the Palace, the report said.

Read more: Royal fan cheekily asks King Charles to spend the night in her tent. His reply

There were 42 attendees in total, including UK Prime Minister Sunak, it said.

Buckingham Palace has said that the Coronation Service of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey will be attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 people.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will represent India at the Coronation ceremony.

Besides 100 Heads of State, guests attending will include members of the royal family, as well as international representatives from 203 countries alongside community and charity champions.

The majestic ceremony, complete with gilded carriages and regalia last witnessed 70 years ago when Charles’ late mother was crowned Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953, will also have representation from a number of Indian-origin professionals.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
king charles coronation jill biden
king charles coronation jill biden
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out