Royal fan cheekily asks King Charles to spend the night in her tent. His reply

ByMallika Soni
May 05, 2023 10:23 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: King Charles thanked her and then asked, "You're not camping, are you?"

King Charles III surprised royal fans who were gathered outside Buckingham Palace on the eve of his coronation. People in the crowd screamed his name as Charles stepped from his car wearing a blue suit. Fans could also be heard yelling “God save the king" as the British monarch approached them.c

The coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey, in London, on May 6.(AFP)
Charles thanked the well-wishers for coming while shaking hands. Theresa Iredale said she trembled when the king approached her.

“I saw his hand coming out to mine and I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m shaking the king’s hand,’” she said as per Associated Press.

One royal fan from Australia had a cheeky request for the monarch as she said, "Thank you for coming sir. I met you years and years ago and I told you I come from Australia. It was lovely to meet you and enjoy your day tomorrow, sir."

King Charles thanked her and then asked, "You're not camping, are you?"

To which she replied: "I am, I'm just over there. Come and see me in the night," to which the monarch chuckled loudly.

King Charles was accompanied by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton for the walkabout. William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also took a subway train and visited a pub in Soho ahead of the coronation.

Talking about her children, Kate Middleton said: "They're really well thank you. Excited, a bit nervous, obviously with a big day ahead. But no, they can't wait actually."

king charles coronation royal family
Saturday, May 06, 2023
