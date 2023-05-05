King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla: Their 50-year relationship

King Charles III is set to be crowned alongside his wife Camilla as the couple begin a new chapter in their relationship that has spanned over 50 years. Charles and Camilla first met in 1970 and married 18 years ago in a low-key ceremony. Their love story has been linked to marriage of Charles and his ex-wife Princess Diana owing to which it was not accepted by royal fans. King Charles’ coronation will take place on May 6.

Here's a look at their complicated love story:

1970 - Charles and Camilla meet

Charles met Camilla at a polo match at Windsor Great Park. Camilla said to Charles as per People, “My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common.” The couple then began dating.

February 1973 - Charles joins Royal Navy and Camilla gets engaged

After meeting Camilla, Charles joined the Royal Navy. Camilla then announced her engagement to Andrew Parker Bowles.

July 1973 - Camilla gets married

Camilla married Andrew Parker-Bowles.

July 1980 - Charles starts dating Diana

Charles and Diana met in 1977 and grew close a few years later.

1981 - Charles and Diana announce their engagement

Charles and Diana announced their engagement. In ‘Diana: In Her Own Words’, the Princess of Wales recalled the joint interview the couple gave the same day, saying, "We had this ghastly interview the day we announced our engagement. And this ridiculous [reporter] said, ‘Are you in love?’ I thought, what a thick question. So I said, ‘Yes, of course, we are,’ and Charles turned round and said, ‘Whatever love means.’ And that threw me completely. I thought, what a strange answer. It traumatised me.”

1986 - Charles and Camilla’s affair begins

Charles' affair with his ex-girlfriend Camilla began in 1986, it has been reported.

December 1992 - Charles and Diana announce separation

On 9 December, the Prince and Princess of Wales separated “amicably”.

January 1995 - Camilla and Andrew announce divorce

Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles announced that they intended to divorce.

August 1996 - Charles and Diana’s divorce is finalised

The couple were finally legally separated in 1996, almost four years after their separation was announced.

September 1997 - Princess Diana is killed in a car crash

The Princess of Wales died in a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris.

February 2005 – Charles and Camilla announce their engagement

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles formally announced their engagement.

April 2005 – The couple marry

Charles and Camilla married 35 years after their first meeting.

