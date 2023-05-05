Home / World News / Kate Middleton admits feeling ‘nerves’ before coronation, and an update

ByMallika Soni
May 05, 2023 08:54 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: Kate Middleton revealed how her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are feeling about the coronation.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton admitted to feeling nervous ahead of King Charles coronation but said that she was trying to remain calm on the outside. She made the admission as the Princess of Wales was seen along with Prince William and King Charles during a spontaneous walkabout outside of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles Coronation: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales meets well-wishers during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.(Reuters)
Speaking to one well-wisher, Kate Middleton revealed how her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are feeling about the coronation.

"They're really well, thank you," she said.

“Excited, a bit nervous with a big day ahead,” she added, explaining that she wants to appear "relatively calm on the outside" even if there were nerves on the inside.

“All good. Hopefully a bit like a swan, relatively calm on the outside and paddling on the inside,” she said.

On King Charles, Kate Middleton said, “I'm sure looking forward to it as well. It's nice to be out here saying 'hello' to everyone who has stayed out for so long.”

The exchange took place during a spontaneous walkabout by King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton. The trio shook hands with members of the public as people cheered, took selfies and sang ‘God Save the King’.

Prince William spoke to a woman who was planning to camp out overnight, joking, "there's not much sleeping going on. All sat in your chairs."

He then added: “There will be a good party atmosphere.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

king charles coronation royal family kate middleton + 1 more
