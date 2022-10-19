King Charles will be ‘ruthless’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be stripped of their royal titles might be stripped of their Royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if the Netflix documentary series makes false claims, a royal expert said.

“King Charles won't hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet”, according to Royal expert Katie Nicholl.

The Netflix documentary has reportedly been delayed and won't air in November as it was originally planned. The documentary could be aired in 2023 as Netflix faced backlash over season 5 of ‘The Crown’. Katie Nicholl said.

“This is not good for Harry and Meghan," Katie Nicholl said as for the couple a $100-million deal with Netflix is at stake. Reports also suggested that the documentary may be postponed indefinitely.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, the couple realised that a lot of things in Harry's upcoming book and the Netflix documentary “would potentially look very insensitive so soon after The Queen’s death", Katie Nicholl claimed.

“Timing is everything”, the royal expert asserted.

But King Charles III will not hold back and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would see his “ruthless side” if anything that tarnishes the reputation of the royal family is part of the documentary, Katie Nicholl further said.

